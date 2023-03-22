Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after purchasing an additional 706,560 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,286,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after purchasing an additional 195,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,201,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SCHV stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.80. 77,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,753. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.