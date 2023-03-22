Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

