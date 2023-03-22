Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 154,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,787. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

