Secret (SIE) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $14.79 million and approximately $5,065.37 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00161083 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00071589 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00042611 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041379 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003536 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00507496 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,653.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

