Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Vitalii Obishchenko Sells 35,000 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Semrush Price Performance

SEMR traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. 602,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,019. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Semrush alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Semrush by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semrush by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Semrush by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semrush Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

