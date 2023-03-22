Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.61

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Senior from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.50.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

