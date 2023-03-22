Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Sequans Communications Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 115,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.17.
Sequans Communications Company Profile
Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.
