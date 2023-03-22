Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 115,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,746,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 262,512 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 657,356 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,550,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 600,193 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,270,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

