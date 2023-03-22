Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.03

Shares of Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.03 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.15). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 11.88 ($0.15), with a volume of 8,739,843 shares changing hands.

Shanta Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £119.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,140.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.20.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

