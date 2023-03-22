Shell (LON:SHEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.35

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.35 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 2,328.50 ($28.60), with a volume of 2972099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,310.50 ($28.37).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.61) target price on Shell in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.84) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.53) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.84) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,906.09 ($35.69).

The company has a market capitalization of £160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 493.70, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,445.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,373.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,051.28%.

In related news, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.69) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($244,531.87). Insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

