Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.51 and last traded at $45.04. Approximately 61,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 26,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68.

Shiseido ( OTCMKTS:SSDOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

