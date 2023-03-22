Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 625,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 413,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Articles

