SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $599.03 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $599.03 million and approximately $303.23 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00030474 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003545 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00199557 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,350.22 or 1.00041714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002376 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.47342321 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $161,909,582.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

