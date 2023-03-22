SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SL Green Realty traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 297612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.52.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

