Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.51 and last traded at C$13.50. Approximately 90,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 190,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.35.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Slate Grocery REIT’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

