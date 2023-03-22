Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.48

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 74912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$4.75 price objective on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.76.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.43. The company has a market cap of C$277.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.12.
Slate Office REIT Company Profile
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
