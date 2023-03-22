SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.30

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$32.30 and last traded at C$32.28, with a volume of 217844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNC shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.38.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

About SNC-Lavalin Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Featured Articles

