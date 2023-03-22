S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 0.6% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $341.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.12. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

