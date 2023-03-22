SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,596,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,437,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 103,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

NYSEARCA TIPX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $21.01.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

