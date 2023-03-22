SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 115,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 41,294 shares.The stock last traded at $111.79 and had previously closed at $110.81.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $938.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,106,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,550,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 444,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 75,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period.
About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
