SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,080,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 878% from the previous session’s volume of 110,519 shares.The stock last traded at $47.76 and had previously closed at $47.33.
SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 344.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 263,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 204,593 shares during the period.
About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF
The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.
