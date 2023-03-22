SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,933,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,031,505 shares.The stock last traded at $37.07 and had previously closed at $37.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 420.2% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.