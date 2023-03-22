SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 95,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 79,705 shares.The stock last traded at $66.46 and had previously closed at $66.85.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

