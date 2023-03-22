SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $14,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

