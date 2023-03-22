Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.35. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 402,963 shares changing hands.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.