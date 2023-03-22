Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

