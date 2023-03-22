Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

