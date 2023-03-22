Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Position Trimmed by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 117,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

PHYS stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

