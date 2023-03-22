Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.16

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 561571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.
Several research analysts have commented on SQSP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 419,488 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Squarespace by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,437,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,069,000 after purchasing an additional 179,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 175,669 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,478,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Squarespace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
