Stacks One Day Volume Hits $307.28 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Stacks has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00004111 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $307.28 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00359505 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,377.54 or 0.26130103 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009491 BTC.

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks (STX) is the native token of the Stacks blockchain, a layer-one blockchain built on top of Bitcoin. It enables developers to create dApps with smart contracts, tokenize assets and build digital marketplaces. STX is built using the Clarity smart contract language which is secure and auditable. PoX consensus protocol rewards miners with a combination of Bitcoin and STX to provide a secure, reliable platform. STX can be used to stake, purchase digital assets, pay for services and vote on network decisions. Blockstack PBC, founded by Muneeb Ali and Ryan Shea in 2013, is responsible for development and maintenance of Stacks network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

