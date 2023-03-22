Stargate Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.43 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $97.63 million and approximately $21.43 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00361676 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,394.84 or 0.26287859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

