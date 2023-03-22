Sterling Manor Financial LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. CVR Energy makes up 0.6% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CVR Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

CVR Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,846. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

About CVR Energy

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

Featured Articles

