Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 113,632 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 342% compared to the average volume of 25,689 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MO traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,702,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,968. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

