StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.36. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.76.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
