StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.36. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 86,006 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,022 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

