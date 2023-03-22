StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
iRobot Price Performance
NASDAQ IRBT opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. iRobot has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $69.55.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iRobot Company Profile
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
