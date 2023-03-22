StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. iRobot has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $69.55.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,394,000 after purchasing an additional 52,357 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,501,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after buying an additional 38,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,370,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

