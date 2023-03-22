StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NBY opened at $1.53 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.76.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.