StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of NBY opened at $1.53 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.76.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
