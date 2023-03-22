StockNews.com Lowers Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Buy

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 143,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,995. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $417.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.54. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

