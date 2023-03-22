StockNews.com Lowers Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

PFIS opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $317.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.25. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $25.64 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Featured Stories

