Stratis Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $84.78 million and $15.06 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.22 or 0.06371220 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001315 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00061814 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00022334 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00041567 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007150 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018238 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,312,117 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars.
