Stratis Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $84.78 million and $15.06 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.22 or 0.06371220 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00061814 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00022334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00041567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018238 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,312,117 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

