Strong Tops 24 Hour Volume of $73,723.37 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $9.25 or 0.00032745 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $73,723.37 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00359923 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,372.39 or 0.26160439 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

