Substratum Price Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Substratum has a market cap of $138,981.76 and $26.53 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00031043 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018893 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00201033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,230.48 or 1.00056994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036351 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $43.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

