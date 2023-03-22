Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Position Raised by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises approximately 4.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sun Communities worth $20,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $131.31. 146,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.03. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

