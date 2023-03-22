Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.88 and last traded at $111.89. Approximately 213,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,488,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.25.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,065,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,218,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

