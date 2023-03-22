Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $5.46 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $147.53 million, a P/E ratio of 546.00 and a beta of 3.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International
In other Superior Industries International news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,628 shares in the company, valued at $689,923.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Superior Industries International news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $60,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,805 shares of company stock worth $1,023,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.