Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $5.46 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $147.53 million, a P/E ratio of 546.00 and a beta of 3.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International

In other Superior Industries International news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,628 shares in the company, valued at $689,923.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Superior Industries International news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $60,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,805 shares of company stock worth $1,023,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

About Superior Industries International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

