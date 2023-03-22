Sydbank A/S (SYANY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on April 12th

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sydbank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Sydbank A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SYANY opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Sydbank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.
Sydbank A/S Company Profile
