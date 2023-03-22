Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.55

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.55 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 897,679 shares changing hands.

Synairgen Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £17.12 million, a PE ratio of -68.10 and a beta of -2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

