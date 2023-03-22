T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Trading 4.1% Higher

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.51. 14,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 524,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of T Stamp in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T Stamp stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T Stamp Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.97% of T Stamp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

