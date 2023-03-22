Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.41. 272,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,025. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

