Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.80

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 3517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

TARO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.68). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 245,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 81,372 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

