TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Plans $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $125.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

