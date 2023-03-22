Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.